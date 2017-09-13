DxOMark Keeps Up With Camera Advancements With Updated Tests

DxOMark benchmark tests for mobile cameras have been around since 2012 but the company has now announced a rework of its protocols. The move makes a lot of sense since mobile cameras have grown by leaps and bounds since DxOMark first tested that first run of then-flagships. In fact, many modern devices – such as the HTC U11, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy S8 – now come with features that would have been, at the time, unheard of. DxOMark lists some of those as including advanced CMOS image sensors, multi-frame processing, on-sensor phase detection, and plenty more. In any case, modern cameras easily approach the maximum current score of 100 points so it was really only a matter of time before a change was required to keep the benchmarks moving forward.

As to the changes themselves, the new protocol and methodology will see DxOMark expanding testing to new outdoor and lab scenes. The organization will “capture and analyze” upwards of 1500 images and at least two hours of video for each future device. Thanks to advancements made in digital and optical zoom capabilities, DxOMark is also adding a new zoom sub-score that tests capabilities across multiple focal lengths. Tied in with that, devices will now also be tested to receive a “bokeh sub-score in both outdoor and lab settings to gauge how well each new mobile camera adjusts its depth of field. Beyond that, low-light shots will now be tested down to a single Lux and mobile cameras will be tested while going through a controlled range of motions – simulating real-world scenarios. DxOMark will also home in on how well autofocus works, as well as more detailed examination for what kind of shutter delay users of a given mobile device can expect.

Unfortunately, the introduction of new standards also means that DxOMark scores given to devices using the previous testing methods will no longer really be comparable to any scores obtained or given with the new protocols. There’s also not an exact time frame set, as of this writing, for when the new protocol will take place – though it will probably be as close as possible to immediate, following the announcement. Better still, several recent high-scoring flagships have been retested under the new protocol already, so anybody interested can check out the source link below.