Downtown Raleigh To Host Republic Wireless Pop-up Store

Republic Wireless has been taking advantage of the relatively small size of its niche in the wireless world to grow exponentially in the past few years, and that growth is finally to a level that will justify erecting the carrier’s very first retail shop in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. The small pop-up shop is unique in that it will simulate a home environment and show off typical use cases that customers will experience on a day to day basis. Employees will be on hand to answer questions and carry out normal carrier tasks. Republic Wireless plans to take advantage of that intimate environment to get closer to customers, giving them one on one coaching and support, hosting group classes, and even putting together community events centered around the installation.

The first few community events are already planned, and a tentative schedule for certain types of events has also been drawn up. On October 7, the shop will host members of the North Carolina Football Club, and will even be giving away tickets to a playoff game featuring the North Carolina Courage. The firm has partnered up with local organization Read With Me to host events centered around literacy and art. Some First Friday events are also planned, with partnership from LM Restaurants. Workshops with the employees will be hosted weekly. Raleigh Provisions will be providing food for these events, while Pine State will be catering the coffee. 

The new store is set to open on October 2, and will be commemorated by a city-ordained ribbon cutting on October 6, at 6 PM local time. The shop is being set up at 17 East Martin St, nestled amongst the downtown businesses. Republic Wireless is partnering up with Downtown Raleigh Alliance, LM Restaurants, Raleigh Provisions, and the local Chamber of Commerce, among other elements, to get the pop-up shop up and running, on the books, and ready to operate as of October 2. The company plans to use this unique space and experience to convince customers that the savings inherent in switching to a Wi-Fi first carrier are worth it, and will not have a large impact on their personal usage throughout a typical day.