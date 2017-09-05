DOOGEE MIX Silver Edition’s Back Side Doubles As A Mirror

The DOOGEE MIX is the company’s smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and the company even introduced a special edition ‘Silver Edition’ of this smartphone, which is so reflective, that you can even use it as a mirror. All you have to do in order to use the DOOGEE MIX as a mirror is wipe its back side clean, so that it doesn’t have any fingerprints / smudges on it, and it will be so reflective that you can see your face without a problem. This can actually be quite handy if you’re taking a selfie with the phone’s main camera, which makes sense because the main camera is basically always able to produce better images than the front-facing shooter.

Having said that, the DOOGEE MIX is available for purchase, but this ‘Silver Edition’ variant is not, not yet anyway. We’re unsure when will this phone go on sale, but DOOGEE is offering you all a chance to pre-register on its website, in order to receive the latest news regarding this smartphone in your inbox. All you have to do is click on the source link down below which will take you directly to DOOGEE’s official website, where you’ll be required to enter your e-mail, and that’s it. The DOOGEE MIX Silver Edition is almost identical to the main variant of the phone, except it looks different on the outside because of its highly-glossy silver color, while it also comes with more RAM and storage.

The DOOGEE MIX Silver Edition is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner which is placed below the phone’s display. The device’s front-facing camera is located in the lower right portion of the phone, and this handset offers rather thin bezels all around. The DOOGEE MIX sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with 16 and 8-megapixel main snappers, which are placed on the back of this phone. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and it’s worth noting that only 1,000 DOOGEE MIX Silver Edition models will be released by the company.