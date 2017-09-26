DIRECTV NOW Offering Free 1 Month Trials With Promo Code

DIRECTV NOW typically offers up a 7-day free trial for new customers. However, the platform is currently extending that to a full month, for new users to try cutting the cord and using DIRECTV NOW. All you need to do is use the promo code RULESFREE9 at checkout and you’ll get a full 30 days to try out DIRECTV NOW before you are charged. That’s a pretty good option, especially if you go ahead and choose DIRECTV NOW’s most expensive option which has over 120 channels, and also add HBO to your account.

Currently, DIRECTV NOW is still a bit bare bones compared to other services out there. For example, there’s still no DVR functionality, and on-demand is also lacking a bit. Now DIRECTV NOW is working on DVR, and it is in a “pre-beta” stage which is rolling out to some users. So it is coming, but there’s no idea as to when that will be available. On-demand has been available since DIRECTV NOW launched last year, however, episodes are usually delayed by up to a month, and the episodes that are available are pretty limited. You’d actually be better off using the TV Go apps for different networks, like HBO NOW or ABC’s own app. DIRECTV NOW is still very much a beta product, which makes this month long trial a good offer for those that might be skeptical of the service at this point.

As of right now, there is no way to tell when this promotion will expire for new customers, but as of right now the promotional code is still working. So what you need to do is go to the site using the link below, then create an account, choose your package and then in the final checkout, use the promotional code RULESFREE9 to get a full month trial. Now if you don’t want to pay for DIRECTV NOW, you will need to cancel your plan before the 30 days is up, or you will be charged for the following month. Now you can actually cancel within a day or two if you’d like, and you’ll still get a full 30 day trial – the same goes if you pay for a month, you will have access until your month is up.