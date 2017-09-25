90 Days Of Deezer Premium+ Offered To Google Home Users For $1

Some Google Home users are able to get three months of Deezer Premium+ subscription for $0.99, according to the official support pages of the Internet-enabled smart speaker. The offer seemingly covers customers in Germany where the service is already fully compatible with the Google Home, and the same deal will also apparently be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom once Deezer Premium+ expands its availability later this year. The plan that’s on offer here is one of two paid subscriptions offered by Deezer and usually sets German consumers back €6.99 ($8.31) per month, allowing them to stream music on their smartphones, tablets, and personal computers without ads, in addition to providing them with offline listening capabilities. The sound quality that’s part of the package is said to be of the premium variety and the only difference between Deezer Premium+ and Deezer Family is that the latter supports not one but six profiles, including kids-only ones, and sets you back €10.49 ($12.47) per month.

Google specifically states that its deep discount on Deezer Premium+ is only valid for the first 25,000 subscribers and will automatically transition to a standard subscription fee after three months of usage. The fee for consumers in the United States will amount to $9.99 on a monthly basis when the promotional period comes to an end and users will have the option to cancel their subscription at any time. As is often the case with promotional offers from the Alphabet-owned company, this deep discount can only be granted to people who never subscribed to Deezer or weren’t given a free trial period in the last 12 months from the point they try to redeem it. Those limitations clearly indicate that the promotional period is meant to attract new customers to the platform and convince them that paying $9.99 per month for Deezer Premium+ is worth it. As expected, Google Home users can only take advantage of the deal once and aren’t able to combine it with any other promotions that Deezer or Google itself may be running simultaneously.

Some Deezer users claim that the same deal has been offered to all new subscribers for some time now and isn’t exclusive to those who also own the Google Home. In case you’re adamant to try out the service at no charge even if it means being able to use it for a significantly shorter period, Deezer is also offering a 30-day free trial period to consumers in all of its officially supported countries. The music streaming service has been offering its Family Plans in Europe since last year and has just recently added Google Home support to its Android App.