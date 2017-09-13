Deal: WD 2TB Portable External Hard Drive For $59.99 – 09/13/2017

For smartphones, most users tend not to need more than 128GB or so of internal storage, and this is just for the heavy users. Average users need far less. PCs and laptops are an entirely different story as these for many people are still their main computing devices where all their files, games, apps, and media are stored, and if you have a lot of media, chances are it’s taking up quite a bit of space, and this is why having an external hard drive is a good idea whether you already have a large internal hard drive or not. Right now you can pick up the WD Elements portable external hard drive with 2TB of space for just $59.99 when it’s normally $74.99, so you’ll save $15 off the normal cost.

As mentioned this is a portable drive, so it’s perfect for bringing with you on work trips, to friends houses if you use it for movies and TV and are planning a night in to binge on shows, or just anywhere you might need whatever you store on it. Aside from the storage capacity, other feature of this hard drive include compatibility with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, as well as transfer speeds that can reach up to 5Gb/s. This is formatted for Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 machines out of the box but it can also be reformatted to be used with Macs and Macbooks if you need. The hard drive only comes in black, and since it’s portable it should be easily packed inside of a bog pocket.