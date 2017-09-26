Deal: VIZIO 65-inch 4K UHD (M65-E0) TV + $300 Gift Card for $1099 – 9/26/17

Dell currently has a pretty incredible deal on a great TV from VIZIO. It’s VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K TV, the M65-E0 for those wondering, and it is currently going for $1099. However, Dell is also offering up a $300 gift card to Dell’s online store. So if you are looking to get a new laptop or desktop soon, this is definitely a good deal. This TV itself usually goes for $1199, so that is $100 off plus a $300 gift card to Dell.com.

This TV from VIZIO offers up a pretty stunning picture, seeing as it is a 4K TV and does have Dolby Vision HDR. This is also part of VIZIO’s SmartCast lineup of TV’s which means it has Chromecast built-in. Allowing you to easily cast your favorite movies and TV shows from your smartphone or laptop, straight to the big screen. And this is all done without having to spend extra for a Chromecast dongle, or using up one of those precious HDMI ports on the TV. Speaking of ports, there are four HDMI ports, one composite port, one USB and one component port. It does also have an ethernet port for streaming 4K video, as well as having WiFi capabilities. The remote for this TV is actually an Android tablet, so you could actually simply stream from that remote onto the TV. But this also means that you can control the TV from your smartphone, which is pretty neat as well.

Now Dell does typically have this TV on sale for this price, but the $300 Dell.com gift card is not usually part of the deal. So this is something you’ll want to jump on. This is a great deal on a great TV from VIZIO and Dell. The gift card does expire in 90 days, and is sent via email. Now, there are taxes and shipping charges here, which will obviously vary by state and which shipping method you use.