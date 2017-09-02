Deal: Unlocked LG G6 for $469 – 9/2/17

Amazon has discounted the unlocked model of the LG G6 to just $469 right now. This is for a brand new model, which makes it close to the lowest price we’ve seen for a brand new LG G6. Currently, refurbished models are running for around $399. This is a GSM unlocked model that will work on AT&T and T-Mobile in the US as well as other GSM networks around the world. Unfortunately it won’t work on Verizon or Sprint’s networks.

The LG G6 was announced earlier this year, and while the V30 was just announced a few days ago, the G6 is still a great buy. It sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a 2880×1440 resolution. It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage, should you need a bit more space for your content. It’s all powered by a non-removable 3300mAh battery inside.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

