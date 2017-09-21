Deal: TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System for $199 – Today Only

TP-Link’s Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System is currently on sale over at Amazon, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. The system is available for $199, which is down from its regular price of $299, making it about 33% off of its regular price. And that makes this a great time to pick one up.

The TP-Link Deco M5 is a Mesh WiFi system that can be used to cover your entire home with WiFi coverage. This system has three routers that can be set up in various places in your home to make sure every inch is covered. Unlike signal extenders, this does not decrease the speed of your WiFi network, and that is always a good thing to see. TP-Link makes it very easy to setup the Deco M5, and everything can be controlled from its app, either on iOS or on Android. So users that aren’t particularly tech savvy will have no issues with using the Deco M5, and that’s great to see as well.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime