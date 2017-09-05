Deal: Status Audio CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitor Headphones for $63 – 9/5/17

The Status Audio CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitor Headphones are currently on sale over at Amazon for just $63. That’s down from their regular price of $79. Not a huge discount, but still a pretty decent sized discount for those that are looking for a good pair of closed back headphones.

These headphones were designed for audio professionals, which is why they offer some pretty impressive audio. There are 50mm drivers inside each ear cup, and according to Status Audio, these deliver analytical and neural sound signature. There are some really comfortable ear pads available for you to use when doing long recording sessions. Now these are not wireless headphones, there is a cable included, which does detach and can be moved to the other side. There is a coiled and a straight cable included, so you can use whichever you like better. And finally, these headphones are also foldable, great for taking on the go.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

