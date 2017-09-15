Deal: SONOS PLAY:1 Wireless Speaker for $165 – 9/15/17

SONOS PLAY:1 is currently on sale over at eBay for just $165. This is for a brand new, still sealed in the package model, and not a refurbished or used one. It is sold by manhattanproducts who has a 99.6% positive rating. This is about $35 off of the regular price of the SONOS PLAY:1 which almost never sees a price drop from its $199 price tag. So now is definitely the time to pick one up, if you’ve been looking to get into the world of wireless speakers.

The SONOS PLAY:1 is the company’s cheapest speaker – and it’s not even that cheap. SONOS is popular for its sound quality and its ease of use. With the PLAY:1 users are able to connect multiple speakers together and fill the whole room with sound. However, perhaps more important than that, it streams over WiFi instead of Bluetooth. Which provides you with a wider range of signal, but also more bandwidth for better sounding audio. The SONOS PLAY:1 is available in both black and white, and at the time of writing this post, both colors are still in stock.

eBay is offering free shipping on the SONOS PLAY:1, and it ships from the US – California to be exact. There’s also no taxes being collected on the SONOS PLAY:1, so you are paying $165 and nothing more – unless you want faster shipping, as it is free “economy shipping”.