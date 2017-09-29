Deal: Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Headphones for $49.99 – 9/29/17

Samsung’s online store currently is selling the Gear IconX truly wireless headphones for just $49.99. This is down from its original price of $199, and it has been selling for $79.99 as of late, so this is effectively its lowest price ever.

The Gear IconX were announced last year, and it was Samsung’s first set of truly wireless earbuds. These work with Samsung’s other wearables like the Gear Fit2 and the Gear S3, allowing you to sync your music with your smartwatch, and it can also track your heart rate from your ears, although it won’t be as accurate as one around your chest. The Gear IconX can also provide a coach in your ears to keep you up-to-date on your workout so you know how much further you have to go until you are finished. These do connect over Bluetooth to your smartphone and will work with non-Samsung devices as well. The Gear IconX come in a few different colors, including black and blue.

Samsung is only offering this price on the Gear IconX for a limited time, so if you are interested in picking up a pair, you’ll want to pick one up now before they are gone. Samsung is likely looking to clear out stock before the new Gear IconX 2018 start selling in the next few weeks.