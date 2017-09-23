Deal: Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Stand for $28 – Today Only!

Today, A4C has a pretty interesting daily deal going on, and it’s for the Samsung wireless charging convertible stand, which does feature fast charging. It is currently priced at $27.95, which is down from its regular price of $89.99. Keep in mind that this is a refurbished unit, but everything is in working order.

This wireless charger from Samsung is a fast wireless charger, which is only supported by Samsung devices like the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and others. Now it is still backwards compatible with other Qi Wireless Charging devices, like the LG G6 and LG V30, but you’ll only get the faster speeds out of Samsung’s devices. This is a convertible stand charger, which means you can use it flat as a charging pad, or turn it into a stand and use it next to your bed at night. This one was released with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, which is why it’s now becoming so cheap – as it has been out for quite some time. This is a great wireless charger to pick up, whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not – it also works with Apple’s new iPhones.

This sale at A4C is only going on today, and ends at midnight EST. So you will want to pick one up pretty quickly. There are no sales tax here with this charger, and there is also no shipping fees. Making this a great option for a wireless charger.