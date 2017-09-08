Deal: Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player for $57 – 9/8/17

The Roku Premiere is currently seeing a bit of a discount now over on Amazon. The Roku Premiere is running for $56.79, which is down from its regular price of $69.99. Now that’s not a huge discount, but it is one of the very few discounts that the Roku Premiere has ever received.

Roku Premiere isn’t quite Roku’s highest-end media player, but it’s just below it. The Roku Premiere is able to play in 4K and HDR, which is great for those that have TV’s that support both 4K and HDR, allowing you to get an incredible looking picture. The Roku Premiere does have a slew of apps and games available. Including all of your favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, HBO GO, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DIRECTV NOW and many others. Roku is also great for watching content from other countries, as it’s cheaper and easier to access.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

