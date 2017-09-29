Deal: Nest Thermostat E + 2 TP-Link Smart Plugs for $188 – 9/29/17

Newegg is currently offering up the new Nest Thermostat E along with two of TP-Link’s Smart Plugs for just $188. Considering the Nest Thermostat E is around $169, and these smart plugs are around $30 each, this is a great price. It’s a great way to get started on your smart home.

The Nest Thermostat E is a new, cheaper smart thermostat from Nest. It does basically everything that the regular Nest Thermostat does, however this one has a frosted display, which actually looks really nice and blends in with the wall. It’s pretty easy to get setup and installed in your home – plus Nest provides information on how to do it. Now the TP-Link smart plugs are pretty simple as well. You just plug them into an outlet and whatever gets plugged into it can be controlled by your smartphone. Additionally, the Nest Thermostat E and TP-Link’s smart plugs all work with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Homekit, so no matter what system you have in your home, you can use your voice to control these products.

This bundle is only available for a limited time at Newegg, and the retailer has not mentioned how long it’ll be available. So you’ll want to grab it before its gone. Newegg does offer free shipping, although it’s Ground shipping so it is slow, and you can upgrade to faster shipping if you’d like. Finally, there are no taxes here either.