Deal: Nest Cam IQ Security Camera for $255 – 9/19/17

Nest’s latest security camera, the Cam IQ, is already seeing a price drop. It is normally priced at $299, but right now it is down to just $255. Which is the lowest it has ever been, and is actually the first notable price drop since its release.

Nest Cam IQ isn’t an ordinary security camera, like the Nest Cam or Nest Outdoor Cam. The Nest Cam IQ offers up some very high-resolution video and night vision. We’re talking 4K quality video here, not the usual 1080p. Now that might seem like overkill for a security camera, but it allows you to zoom into a section of the video without it becoming a blurry mess. The lens is also a wide-angle lens. So if you put it in a corner of the room, it can watch the entire room, which is also a nice feature to have. The Nest Cam IQ can also detect and recognize people. So instead of simply notifying you every time there is someone seen in the room, it’ll only notify you when it’s someone it doesn’t recognize.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

