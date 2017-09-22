Deal: Moto Z2 Force $250 Off At T-Mobile With A Free Mod

With no major announcements as of this writing, T-Mobile has now slashed the price of the Moto Z2 Force by $250, offering the handset for $500, or 33 percent off. Better still, the company’s new offer still includes a free Insta-Share Projector Mod which you can attach to Motorola’s latest Android flagship and essentially turn any flat surface into a large screen, with this luxury usually costing you $299.99 if you were to purchase the accessory separately. So, the third largest wireless carrier in the country is essentially offering $1,050 worth of consumer electronics here for less than half of that amount, thus being responsible for by far the best deal you can currently get for the newest high-end device from the Lenovo-owned phone maker.

Note that the new promotion comes with no strings attached; you don’t have to sign up for a new plan or extend your old one to save $250 on the Moto Z2 Force with T-Mobile, with the Bellevue, Washington-based company offering the device for the heavily discounted price tag outright. Alternatively, you can still take advantage of the mobile service provider’s monthly installment plan for $20 down and $20 per month for the next two years. As always, the full benefits of the plan are only available to customers whose credit scores are pretty much stellar, though those with average credit can still get the device for $380 down and $5 on a monthly basis for the next two years; both options still net you the same savings in the end and both will also come with a free Insta-Share Projector Mod; the latter isn’t shipped by T-Mobile but Motorola itself, so you’ll have to register your purchase directly with Lenovo’s subsidiary by visiting motorola.com. No firm end dates for T-Mobile’s promotion have yet been given by the firm, though Motorola will only be attaching free Insta-Share Projectors to new Moto Z2 Force purchases until next Friday, September 29.

The Moto Z2 Force itself is one of the most unconventional high-end devices that are currently available on the market, boasting premium specs coupled with a modular design which allows you to transform your handset into a wide variety of specialized tools using the company’s proprietary Moto Mods, in addition to featuring a shatterproof display panel. Refer to the banner below to take advantage of this time-limited and extremely value-oriented offer starring a device that just recently also received Daydream support from T-Mobile.