Deal: Logitech Harmony Smart Control For $69.99 – 09/12/2017

For just about every electronic device these days there’s a remote that comes with it, which can make things feel cluttered and a little bit tedious or otherwise unnecessary when you have to juggle six different remotes to adjust things on your numerous different devices. That’s where remotes like those from the Logitech Harmony brand have come in handy, as they let you control multiple devices with one single remote, hence the name harmony. Right now, you can grab Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control on sale for just $69.99 which is down from its original cost of $129.99.

The Harmony remote will let you control just about any entertainment device you can think of from Blu-Ray players to consoles, to TVs, to stereo systems and more, and since this is the age of the smartphone the Harmony remote also comes with a companion app that you can install, and you can choose to control your devices with the remote itself, or just with the smartphone application if you want to make things even easier. What’s more is that the Logitech Harmony Smart Control also comes with the Harmony Hub, which is perfect if you have devices that are hidden out of view and not in the line of sight for the remote. You can easily get around this by connecting those devices to the hub, and simply relaying commands to the hub which then relays those to the devices connected to it. The hub and remote will support up to eight devices at once, so this is something to consider if you have more than eight devices you want to control with a single remote.