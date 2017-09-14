Deal: Logitech Circle Smart Security Camera for $120 – 9/14/17

eBay is currently offering up the Logi Circle smart security camera from Logitech for just $119.99. That’s $80 off of its regular price, and $20 lower than its previous lowest price. This is being sold by Best Buy via its eBay store, so you are able to order it from eBay and then pick it up at your local Best Buy store, if you don’t want to wait for it to ship to your home (shipping is free as always).

The Logi Circle smart security camera is a pretty great camera from Logitech. It does have night vision and streams in 1080p. Using the app – which is available for both Android and iOS – you are able to keep tabs on your home and/or office from your smartphone. The app can alert you to movement in your home, so you’ll know when your kids get home, or perhaps when the maintenance people let themselves in to fix something for you. It can also give you a quick video showing what happened throughout the day, so you’ll know exactly what your kids were up to today.

Logi Circle is available from eBay right now for $119.99. It’s unclear how many are still in stock to be sold, but it likely won’t sit at this price for long. There’s no taxes here and shipping is also free.