Deal: LG G4 32GB AT&T (Refurbished) For $84.99 – 09/07/17

LG’s latest smartphones from 2017 are the best of the best that LG has to currently offer, and this includes the LG G6 which is currently available, and the LG V30 which has yet to launch but should be launching soon. That said those are going to be pretty pricey still. For those looking for a much cheaper option, the LG G4 can now be had for just $85 (specifically $84.99) for a refurbished unit, which is a pretty awesome deal considering the specs, making it just as good if not a little better than most current mid-range phones.

This particular device comes with 32GB of internal storage space and is an AT&T model, coming in Metallic Gray with the plastic back. This is not an unlocked handset, meaning you will have to use it on AT&T or find a way to unlock it to use it with other carriers. It comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. It also has expandable storage and supports up to 128GB microSD cards. It comes with a 16-megapixel main camera on the back as well as an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the front. It also should already have Android 7.0 Nougat for the software version, and it has a removable 3,000mAh battery, which has been one of LG’s popular features in just about every phone that it offers as you can easily swap out a dead battery for a charged one. Standard shipping on this device is free so you won’t have to pay more than the $85 list price, though it’s entirely possible to up the shipping and get it faster.