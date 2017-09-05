Deal: Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) for just $182 – 9/5/17

The Huawei Watch 2 was announced earlier this year, although it hasn’t really seen many price drops until recently. And right now, Amazon is offering up the Carbon Black model for just $181.96. Which makes it its lowest price ever. The Huawei Watch 2 is a great smartwatch to pick up, especially at this price.

Huawei Watch 2 runs on Android Wear 2.0, which brings in a few new features. Namely Android Pay and Google Assistant. And the Huawei Watch 2 does indeed have NFC, so you are able to pay with your wrist, which is a pretty interesting feature, but not one that everyone is utilizing. Additionally, with Google Assistant, you can now control your smart home from your wrist, by telling Google Assistant to adjust the thermostat at home, so it’ll be nice and warm this fall. It does also have a great looking AMOLED display which works well for always-on so you can always use the watch for seeing what time it is.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

