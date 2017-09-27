Deal: Google Pixel, Pixel XL Refurbished Starting at $350 – 9/27/17

Today, Woot has refurbished Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones on sale starting at $349. Woot is selling them in both the 32GB and 128GB storage variants and in all three colors. However, at the time of writing this, the 128GB storage models are only available in Very Silver, but the 32GB models of both smartphones are still available in all three colors – Quite Black, Very Silver, and Really Blue.

The Pixel with 32GB of storage is going for $349 and the 128GB model is going for $399. While the Pixel XL with 32GB of storage is $399 and 128GB is $449. These are some great prices for the Pixel and Pixel XL, and are actually some of the lower prices we’ve seen even for refurbished models. The Pixel and Pixel XL are essentially the same phone, except for the different screen and battery sizes. The Pixel sports a 5-inch 1080p display with a 2770mAh battery while the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a larger 3450mAh battery inside. Otherwise, both sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of storage and either 32GB or 128GB of storage. There is no micro SD card slot available for expanding storage. And of course, both are compatible with Daydream.