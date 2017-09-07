Deal: Google Pixel 32GB (Refurbished) for $329 – 9/7/17

While the Google Pixel 2 is slated to come out next month, the Pixel is still getting some pretty decent discounts. The Google Pixel is available right now from eBay for just $329. That’s the lowest we’ve seen any model of the Google Pixel go for so far. And this is a refurbished model, but it is in good condition. This is also an unlocked model, so it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, and not on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon.

The Google Pixel is the smaller of the two Pixel devices. So it features a 5-inch 1080p display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is no micro SD card slot available on this one, which is a bit unfortunate, but not surprising. And it’s all powered by a 2770mAh battery. Now, design-wise, the Pixel does look a bit dated, since it has fairly large bezels in 2017 when everyone decided to get rid of them. But the Pixel is one of only a handful of phones currently available that has Android 8.0 Oreo. Which is a great reason to pick one up.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the Google Pixel, and there is also no taxes involved here. Which does make this a great option. It’s being sold by bidallies which is a very reputable seller with 98.2% positive feedback, with over 250,000 reviews. So it’s definitely a good way to pick up a Google Pixel.