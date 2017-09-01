Deal: Google Daydream View Headset for just $39.99 – 9/1/17

Currently, Verizon is offering the Daydream View VR headset for just $39.99, that’s down from its original price of $79.99, and it also makes this its lowest price ever. Previously it had dropped to around $59.99, but now it is a tad bit cheaper.

The Daydream View launched last year and was Google’s first headset for its new VR platform, Daydream. At the time, it only worked with the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. However, more and more smartphones are getting the Daydream treatment, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and even the ASUS ZenFone AR, to name a few. With Daydream View, you can watch videos in 360-degrees, and also play a slew of great virtual reality games. Now Daydream isn’t quite as advanced as Samsung’s Gear VR, but it’s also much cheaper and compatible with many more smartphones on the market.

Verizon is selling the Daydream View in Slate and Crimson right now, the white color has actually already sold out. If you are not a Verizon customer, you can still buy the Daydream View, as it does not require a line of service on Verizon. Which does make this a pretty impressive deal to be honest.