Deal: Free Your Amazon Echo With The Mpow Battery Base For $34.99

Amazon’s line of Echo products have proven to be a popular choice for consumers and it all started with the original Amazon Echo. A home unit powered by Alexa and capable of answering questions while also doubling as a speaker for music playback from a wide range of streaming apps. Making it an ideal solution for those looking for a more interactive and smarter home speaker and assistant experience. The only issue with the Amazon Echo though, is that it is a unit designed to only work in select places due to its dependence on being connected to a wall socket.

Which is where the Mpow Battery Base comes in as this is a product designed specifically for the Amazon Echo and one which looks to free the Amazon Echo of having to be connected to the wall. As the Mpow Battery Base effectively turns the original Amazon Echo into a portable unit and one which can be used just about anywhere. The Mpow Battery Base achieves through its inclusion of a 10,000 mAh battery which the company suggests will offer between 5 to 7 hours of usage while away from a wall socket. When the battery is depleted it can be replenished again either through the included USB cable, or even more conveniently by using the original Amazon Echo’s cable.

What makes the Mpow Battery Base so clever is that it is tailored to the Amazon Echo specifically, so this is not the sort of external battery product that you connect to the Amazon Echo as a separate unit and have hanging off the side. Instead the Amazon Echo can be slotted directly onto the Mpow Battery Base at which point the Mpow Battery Base becomes the base of the Amazon Echo. Not only resulting in a more natural way to turn the Amazon Echo portable, but also an easier way to actually use the Amazon Echo when in a portable mode. The extra benefit of this design is that when the time does come to recharge the Mpow Battery Base, there is no need to disconnect the base. Just return the Amazon Echo to its usual spot near the wall socket and plug the original Amazon Echo power cable in to the still-connected Mpow Battery Base. At which point the Mpow Battery Base will start its charging process while still providing power to the Amazon Echo allowing the user to continue using it as if the power lead was directly connected to the Echo. Further adding to its portable nature, the Mpow Battery Base also comes with a handy carry strap that can be attached and used as and when needed.

If all that was not enough then as this is in effect a power bank, whether it is powering the Amazon Echo directly or not, the Mpow Battery Base can be used as an external power source for any other mobile device. As the Mpow Battery Base features a 5V/2.4A USB output on the rear of the device. Allowing the unit to charge mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other low-powered USB-connected device. In terms of the price, the Mpow Battery Base for Amazon Echo is available to buy from Amazon priced at $49.99. However, using coupon code CZGZ3OWV will take another 30-percent off that sale price, bringing the final total down to only $34.99. Which is a great price for those looking to untether their Amazon Echo.

