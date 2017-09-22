Deal: Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa for $30 w/ Code – 9/22/17

The Eufy Genie is currently on sale once again, coming in at just $29.99, after a promotional code. And on top of that, new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited will get three months free, which makes this deal a bit sweeter. To get this price, you’ll need to use the promo code GENIE009 at checkout.

Eufy Genie is basically Anker’s response to the Amazon Echo Dot. It’s just as small as the Echo Dot, and comes in a bit cheaper. It is normally priced at $34.99, which puts it $15 lower than the Echo Dot’s normal price. The Eufy Genie has Alexa included, so virtually everything that you can do with the Echo Dot, you can do with the Eufy Genie, and that includes plugging in an external speaker to the Eufy Genie, since its own speaker is not that great. And that’s to be expected with its size and price tag. We reviewed the Eufy Genie recently, and found that it was missing a few key features that the Echo Dot has, like Bluetooth, so you’ll want to take a look at that review before you decide to pick one up.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime