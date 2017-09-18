Deal: Essential PH-1 Android Smartphone for $679 – 9/18/17

The Essential PH-1 has been a pretty popular smartphone since it was announced back in May. It’s finally out and available to pick up, but how about saving a few bucks on it? You can do that right now with eBay. Currently, eBay is selling the Essential PH-1 for $679, which is $20 off of the regular price of the smartphone. It’s not a huge discount, but it is the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Essential is a new smartphone brand created by the creator of Android, Andy Rubin. The Essential PH-1 (pronounced “Essential Phone”) is its first smartphone, and it is a pretty interesting one. It’s made from titanium and ceramic, which means it should be a bit more resilient than some of its competition out there. It does also have a 5.7-inch display with barely any bezels. There is a notch at the top, like with the iPhone X, however it’s quite a bit smaller and only houses the front-facing camera. Otherwise, the Essential PH-1 sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is no micro SD card slot here, which shouldn’t be an issue, since 128GB is plenty for most people, it not everyone. It’s powered by a 3040mAh battery and it has dual 13-megapixel cameras on the back.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the Essential PH-1, and it is estimated to arrive as early as this Thursday – of course that is going to depend on where you live. There is also no taxes associated with this purchase, so you’re paying $679 out the door and that’s it. Of course, if you don’t want to pay that much upfront, you can pay $32 per month for 24 months, which is done through PayPal Credit.