Deal: Belkin Wemo Light Switch (Works with Alexa) for $39.49 – 9/19/17

Belkin’s Wemo brand has its latest light switch available for just $39.49 right now. That’s down from $49.49, which also makes it the lowest price it has ever been. This is its newest light switch, so it hasn’t seen many price drops and that makes this a great time to pick one up.

This Wemo light switch replaces your current light switch – which Wemo offers instructions on how to replace it, it’s actually fairly easy to do. And in turn it basically adds WiFi functionality. This way you are able to control your lights with the Wemo app on your smartphone. And what this does, is it allows you to control your lights without having to replace the bulbs. So if the switch controls multiple bulbs, this is actually a more cost efficient way of making your lights smarter. The Wemo light switch does also work with Alexa, allowing you to go ahead and use your voice to control your lights as well, which is really pretty impressive when you think about it.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

