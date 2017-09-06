Deal: AUKEY’s Slimline Design 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $14 w/ Code – 9/6/17

AUKEY has discounted one of its newer battery packs, which features a more slimline design making it lighterweight, and it’s also a fairly popular one. This one is available for just $13.99 right now, that’s $6 off of its regular price. However, that is only with the promo code AUKEYP24 at checkout. And this expires on September 12th.

This battery pack from AUKEY has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge your smartphone about 2-3 times before needing to recharge itself. It sports two USB-A ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. One port uses AUKEY’s AiPower Technology, which intuitively charges your device as fast as it can without damaging the device. Which is up to 2.4A. That’s not quite as fast as Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, but it is right on par with its Quick Charge 2.0 technology. This battery pack does come with the standard 24-month warranty from AUKEY as well.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime