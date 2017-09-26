Deal: AUKEY Power Strip (12 AC, 6 USB Outlets) for $33 w/ Code – 9/26/17

AUKEY’s Power Strip, which sports a whopping 12 AC outlets and 6 USB outlets, is currently on sale over on Amazon. It is priced at $33 right now, with the promo code AUKEYPS4 at checkout. This is down from its currently listed price of $39.99. So it’s not a huge discount, but still worth checking out if you need some extra outlets.

This power strip is more like a tower, from AUKEY. And it has plenty of outlets for basically everyone. And with most people using USB cables to charge different devices, like smartphones, tablets, wearables and other items, there are also plenty of USB ports available here. Since it’s a cylinder, you do have outlets facing different directions, so that plugs shouldn’t be in the way of using other outlets. Also a big deal for a number of people. These USB ports do not support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology, but they do have AUKEY’s AiO Power technology included. Which means they can charge as quickly as the device that is plugged in, will allow for. Which is also a big deal.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.