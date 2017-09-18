Deal: Anker Discounts its Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs by 15% – 9/18/17

Eufy, Anker’s smart home/lifestyle brand, has discounted its brand new smart light bulbs. The Lumos smart bulbs are already down 15%. With the soft-white bulb coming down from $19.99 to $16.99. And the color, dimmable version coming from $29.99 to $25.49. And obviously, since these are brand new, this is their first price drop and their lowest prices yet. Eufy notes that these prices will be good through October 2nd.

These two smart light bulbs are largely the same, other than the fact that one only does white, and the other does colors. Otherwise, these are your standard A19 sized lightbulbs, so they will fit in virtually any light fixture or lamp around your home. Additionally, these do support Alexa, which means that if you have a device with Alexa – like the Eufy Genie which is just $35 – you can control these lights with your voice. For example, you can tell Alexa to turn off your lights in the living room or the bedroom, without having to touch your phone or a light switch.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime