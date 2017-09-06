Deal: Anker Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount for $7 w/ Code – 9/6/17

Anker’s popular air vent magnetic car mount is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s actually about 30% off of its regular price, coming down from $9.99 to just $7.00 right now. This is thanks to the promo code YTXCPYKJ, which you’ll want to use at checkout to get this price.

This car mount attaches to the air vent in your car, and uses magnets to hold your smartphone in place. There is a magnet that is attached to your smartphone, and it can be placed inside a case or directly on the smartphone. By using an air vent car mount, users are able to still mount their phone and use it for things like streaming music and navigation, but the phone is out of their line of sight when driving. So that drivers are able to keep their eyes on the road. And they also don’t need to reach that far forward to adjust music or change the destination in their favorite navigation app – like Google Maps or Waze.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

