Deal: Amazon Tap Portable Speaker with Alexa for $79.99 – Today Only

Amazon’s portable speaker that has Alexa built-in, the Tap, is currently on sale in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. The Amazon Tap is currently going for $79.99, which is $50 off of its regular price of $129. This also matches its lowest price ever for the Amazon Tap.

The Amazon Tap is likely the most unpopular of the Alexa-enabled devices that Amazon sells. And that is because it did not have the ability to always listen. But that option is now available. The Amazon Tap is portable, unlike the Echo and Echo dot, and with always listening enabled, the battery life definitely won’t be that great. But it does mean that you can take it outside with you on family picnics and such. Which is a pretty important thing these days. Alexa is included in the Tap, which gives you access to nearly 20,000 skills. Allowing you to do all sorts of things. Like asking Alexa to order you pizza, or order an Uber. Alexa can even start your car – depending on the car that you have. And there’s many more skills available for Alexa.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime