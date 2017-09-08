Deal: Amazon Discounts the Nest Cam & Nest Outdoor Cam – 9/8/17

The Nest Cam and Nest Outdoor Cam are two of the companies most popular security cameras and now they are discounted over on Amazon. The Nest Cam is coming in with a price tag of $152.65, which is down from its regular price of $199. And the Nest Outdoor Cam is coming in with a price of $158.95, also down from $199.

These two cameras are largely similar in functionality. Of course the big difference here is that the Nest Cam Outdoor can actually be used outside, as it is weatherproof and has better night vision than the regular Nest Cam. Both of these cameras stream video in 1080p, which you can store in the cloud – in case you need it for evidence or something. With the Nest app, you can easily get notifications when there is movement in your home. This is great for getting a notification when your kid(s) get home from school so that you know that they made it home safe and sound.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

