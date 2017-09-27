Deal: Amazon Discounts Logitech Mice, Keyboards & More – Today Only

In its Gold Box Deal of the Day today, Amazon has discounted a number of Logitech products, including some of its most popular mice, keyboards and web cams. Making it a great time to pick up a new mouse or keyboard if you are in need of one. Now, like usual with these Gold Box Deals of the Day, this is going to be good today only and will end at midnight PST.

One of the more popular mice included in today’s deal, is the Logitech MX Anywhere 2. This mouse is currently priced at $39.99, which is about half off of its regular price of $79.99. This mouse is pretty popular because of how small it is, but still being a pretty mighty and powerful mouse. There’s also the MX Master which is currently priced at $57. Now Amazon says you’ll save $285 on this mouse, which is incorrect, it’s closer to $42, as this mouse goes for $99 usually. So that’s still a pretty good price for this mouse. There are also some great keyboards from Logitech on sale in this Gold Box Deal and many more items.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.