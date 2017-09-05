Deal: Amazon Blowing Out Storage & Networking Products – Today Only

In today’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon is blowing out a ton of storage and networking products that are up to 40% off. These prices are starting as low as $8, and make for some great very-last minute back to school purchases. Remember that these are good today only, and will expire at midnight PST tonight.

Included in this Gold Box Deal of the Day is the 32GB micro SD card from SanDisk which is just $11.99. Now that’s not a lot of space, but that also isn’t a whole lot of money. Additionally, there are a pair of Samsung USB-C flash drives on sale, the 64GB model is going for $23.99 and the 128GB model going for $42.99. If you were looking for a bit more storage, one of Western Digital’s best-selling portable hard drives is on sale with 4TB of space for just $99.99.

Now when it comes to networking gear, there’s some goodies available as well. D-Link’s AC1900 is currently on sale, this is a MU-MIMO router which will provide some great coverage around your home, and it’s currently priced at $83.99. There are some other great extenders and switches on sale as well as other routers from TP-Link, D-Link, ASUS and others. You can check them all out at the link down below.