D-Link’s Omna 180 Cam HD Gains Android App Support

D-Link today announced that it has now made available an Android app that works with its Omna 180 Cam HD security camera. Up until now this camera largely only worked with a compatible iOS app, although that has changed with the introduction of a new Android app that is now available to download from the Google Play Store. Today’s announcement not only confirms the arrival of the Android app, but also that the Android app comes with a bunch of new features that had not previously been available via the iOS version – which is now also confirmed as in the process of receiving an update to bring it in line with the Android version, including the same new features.

In terms of those new features, much of what is being added to the iOS app (and already available through the Android app) is consistent with what you would find on other home security camera-related apps, including the ability to receive notifications when an ‘event’ has been registered, the ability to pinch-to-zoom to see specific areas within a room during live view, as well as the ability to turn on or off night vision as and when needed.

With the Omna 180 Cam HD now compatible with Android devices, owners of Android devices may be interested to know what the Omna 180 Cam HD offers? On that note this is a typical home security one-stop solution which offers HD recording of a space within the home. The Omna 180 Cam HD is able to make use of a 180-degree field of view, is able to register movement in a space through its motion detection sensors, and is equipped with two-way audio so app users will be able to remotely talk to people in the room, as well as hear the people in the room. In terms of pricing, the Omna 180 Cam HD costs $149.99 and is currently available to buy through Best Buy, as well as directly from D-Link. The company did also explain today that the Omna 180 Cam HD will become available to buy from Amazon at some point in October. In the meantime, and for those who already own the device, head through the Google Play Store link below to download the first release of the OMNA Android app.