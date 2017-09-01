Customers Report Verizon Galaxy Note 8 Shipping, Arriving Sep. 5

It seems as though Verizon has now started shipping out Galaxy Note 8 units to those who pre-ordered the phone through the carrier. AndroidHeadlines have received multiple emails from users confirming that Verizon has now commenced shipping. The emails specifically note that pre-ordered Galaxy Note 8 units have shipped out today, with an expected delivery date for those units of September 5, next Tuesday.

This is notable as the Galaxy Note 8 is not expected to become available to buy (or shipped out) until September 15. As a result Verizon seem to be fairly ahead of that release date and is looking to get pre-ordered Galaxy Note 8 units to its customers well before the scheduled time. Although, Verizon is not alone in this approach as it does seem that a number of carriers are doing the same. It was recently reported that T-Mobile has started sending out notifications to its customers, suggesting it will begin shipping out Galaxy Note 8 handsets soon (and presumably ahead of schedule). While Sprint was yesterday noted as also in the process of sending out units, thanks to a copy of a customer’s shipping confirmation surfacing. A state of affairs which seems to indicate that in addition to carriers now having to compete with each other on the deals and promotions front (for instance T-Mobile has today started a new buy one, get one promotion on the Galaxy Note 8), the carriers also seem to be now vying to be the first (or one of the first) to have shipped out this latest and in-demand smartphone to early buyers.

In the meantime, those looking to pick up a Galaxy Note 8, and through Verizon, the carrier is currently offering the option to pre-order the smartphone for $40 per month, over 24 months, with $0 down. Along with the option to save as much as 50-percent when trading in an eligible smartphone. Alternatively, those looking to outright buy the Galaxy Note 8 from Verizon can do so for a total cost of $960. In either case, Verizon does currently list a ‘deliver by’ date of September 14 for those who pre-order now. Which in itself is a day before the official release date, providing it does not ship out even earlier.