Coolpad Cool Play 6 Debuts In India, 17% Off At Launch

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 debuted in India on Monday, having been introduced as an Amazon exclusive. The device is currently available at a 17 percent launch discount which brings down its original Rs. 17,999 ($280) price tag to Rs. 14,999, which translates to approximately $234 and includes all applicable fees and taxes. The newly released phablet is likely the mysterious device which was recently spotted online in the form of some benchmark listings, with the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) now introducing one of the cheapest offerings with 6GB of RAM in India. Reliance Jio is also offering 20GB of extra mobile data to consumers who opt to purchase Coolpad’s latest handset, with the wireless carrier bundling that incentive as a four-month package which will net you 5GB of additional data per month. Indian consumers also have the option of paying for the Cool Play 6 in up to six installments with no interest, as revealed by the product’s Amazon listing.

The smartphone itself is equipped with a 5.5-inch LCD panel with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and supports 4G LTE networks. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976SG), Qualcomm’s mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) boasting eight 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.95GHz and being backed by the Adreno 510 GPU. This particular silicon already proved its worth in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Vivo X9 Plus, OPPO F3 Plus, and the Nubia Z17 Mini, and should also be a reliable component of Coolpad’s latest Android mid-ranger. The Cool Play 6 comes with dual-SIM support but doesn’t utilize a Hybrid SIM configuration, meaning that its second Nano SIM tray cannot be used for inserting a microSD card to expand on its 64GB of internal flash memory. The device ships with a 4,000mAh battery which should guarantee approximately 150 hours of standby time, the Chinese OEM said, adding that the Cool Play 6 runs a modified version of Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The back panel of the newly released phablet features a dual camera setup entailing two 13-megapixel sensors arranged in a vertical manner and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, with its primary imaging system being situated immediately above a conventional fingerprint reader. The top bezel of the Cool Play 6 houses an 8-megapixel secondary camera and the phone itself comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.