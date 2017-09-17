CMR: OnePlus Is The ‘Highest Recommended Brand’ In India

OnePlus is the “highest recommended brand” in India, according to the latest iteration of the Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI) report compiled by CyberMedia Research. Based on the data collected by the company in September, OnePlus managed to surpass both Apple and Vivo as the phone brand consumers are most likely to suggest to their friends, family, and acquaintances, with the Chinese original equipment manufacturer seemingly earning its title by placing highly in a wide variety of smaller, more specific categories defined by CyberMedia Research.

The BBK Electronics-owned company hence managed to be proclaimed as a brand whose devices have the highest resale value in the country, in addition to placing second in the “Trust and Desirability” category, being surpassed only by HTC. OnePlus is also leading the local industry in regards to general brand satisfaction and ease of repair, with 96 percent of customers being pleased with the availability of spare parts for the company’s devices, the survey suggests. Problem resolution speeds form another category in which OnePlus beat its competitors in India, as 90 percent of its customers are satisfied with its after-sales services. According to the same study, Indian consumers see Google as the most innovative company in the country, whereas OnePlus’s sister firm OPPO has the highest brand visibility, having its advertising rated as the most memorable across all platforms. The most common smartphone activity in India is social networking, CyberMedia Research says, with its study suggesting that 98 percent of smartphone users in the country have a habit of accessing social networks on their handsets and less than a third of them use their pocket companions for online shopping.

OnePlus launched its latest flagship offering in the form of the OnePlus 5 earlier this summer, earning a largely positive response from both critics and consumers alike even when faced with some setbacks related the so-called “jelly scrolling effect” and other minor performance issues associated with the device. The company’s performance in India is believed to be a large contributor to its overall success, with the South Asian country being not only the second largest smartphone market on the planet but also one of the only major ones which still aren’t showing signs of saturation.