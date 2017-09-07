Chromebook ‘Soraka’ Hits GFXBench With Three Display Options

A new Chromebook device has surfaced on GFXBench, a unified cross-platform 3D graphics benchmark database, revealing key details about what could be a detachable Chromebook model with three display variants, though it is not likely made by Google. The new benchmark could be an indication that the Chromebook family of devices are growing at least in terms of their variety as, quite incidentally, Google was rumored a few days ago to be working on a smaller version of Google Home and a new Chromebook Pixel, which are supposedly slated for unveiling in the later part of 2017 along with the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

Now, the GFXBench benchmark for Google Soraka offers a glimpse of the key specs for the upcoming detachable device. As mentioned above, the listing reveals three variants of display for the Google Chromebook Soraka – namely the 8.8-inch, 7.7-inch, and 8.2-inch models – though it is being suggested that only two of those display versions will ultimately hit store shelves. Under the hood, the device is supposed to be powered by the 7th Generation Intel Core m3-7Y30 quad-core CPU clocked at 2.6GHz while its graphics performance is said to be fueled by the Intel Kabylake GT2 GPU. There are two variants of memory and storage as well: the laptop is shown having either 3.8 GB or 7.7 GB of RAM and either 24 GB or 49 GB of internal storage. On the optics side of things, this Chromebook may boast a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, alongside other features for the back camera including the autofocus, flash and touch focus. It is also revealed in the benchmark result that Android 7.1.1 Nougat runs on the laptop, though it remains unclear whether it is possible to upgrade the device’s operating system to Android 8.0 Oreo in the future.

Taking all those details together in consideration, it would be safe to surmise that the benchmark refers to a 2-in-1 device. It is not clear as of this time when the product would be launched and in which countries it will be released, though an update on this matter is likely coming up over the next few months as Google is expected to unveil the new Chromebook in the near future.