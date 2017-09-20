Chainfire’s Latest Project Is Repository For Stock Images

There’s a new project from developer Chainfire that should make at least one major problem associated with flashing a stock image through fastboot disappear. In fact, “firmware.mobi,” as the project is currently called, seems to be aimed at becoming a one-stop shop for stock firmware for as many Android devices as possible. Thanks to the site’s relatively easy-to-use search feature, users can readily find stock boot and recovery images for a wide range of devices instead of having to search the internet for those images. What’s more, the site also includes a tool under the “Dropbox” heading which allows visitors to add new stock firmware resources that haven’t found their way there yet. So, the repository itself should grow pretty quickly. As an added benefit, the list of files found at firmware.mobi also includes MD5 and SHA-1 hashes, in addition to displaying file sizes. That should make finding the appropriate items a much less tedious undertaking, even after the repository really does start filling up.

Chainfire‘s new project goes beyond that, as well, since it also includes another tool, called CF-Auto-Root, for prepackaging root assets on the fly directly from the site’s repository. Perhaps even more intriguing, visiting the mobile version of the site displays a message which says neither the mobile version or application are ready yet, before redirecting to the full desktop version of the site. There’s no time frame given and it may be best to take with a grain of salt, but that seems to indicate an application version of firmware.mobi is in the works. Having said that, the ability to access the repository and possibly even use the other tools that are currently available through an application would be a much more powerful tool for users looking for a fast and easy way to flash their Android devices.

Taking all of that into consideration, it certainly looks like the project could easily become the best place on the web to turn for these kinds of files. So while everybody waits on the Android app version to arrive, anybody who is into rooting will probably want to head over to the source link below to check it out for themselves.