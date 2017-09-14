Canada Will Get The LG Q6 At The End Of This Month For $450

Canada will get the LG Q6 at the end of this month for $450 via Bell’s network, which will offer the handset in its Platinum color variant, according to a new report. The phone’s upcoming release in Canada comes more than a month after it was announced in India, where it went on sale a few days ago for Rs. 14,990 (approximately $235). While the LG Q6 will become available on Bell later this month, it remains unclear whether the other handsets in the Q6 series such as the LG Q6 Plus and LG Q6 Alpha will also come to Canada anytime in the future.

LG announced the Q6 series in mid-July as a mid-range variant of the LG G6, though it does not ship with a glass back, a fingerprint reader and a dual camera setup on the back like the premium model. The LG Q6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. Furthermore, it is powered by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor coupled with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics performance. The handset packs a 3,000mAh non-removable battery inside, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. On the optics side of things, the LG Q6 boasts a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the phone and a 5-megapixel front camera. The device comes pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG’s custom user interface on top of it. The other versions of the phone such as the LG Q6 Plus and the LG Q6 Alpha include quite the same features, except for the RAM and storage space: the LG Q6 Plus ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the LG Q6 Alpha with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The LG Q6 ships in four color variants: Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold. Other key features of the phone include a face recognition technology, though its specifications may differ depending on which market it is sold in. The device was first rolled out in LG’s home country of South Korea in the first week of August, before it hit other markets including India and Europe later in that month.