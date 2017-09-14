You Can Now Apply To Review The Rugged DOOGEE S60 Smartphone

DOOGEE has announced the DOOGEE S60 smartphone quite recently, and the company is now looking for people who are willing to review this handset. First and foremost, it is worth noting that the DOOGEE S60 is a rugged smartphone, but it’s actually quite powerful for one such phone. In any case, the company says that pretty much everyone can apply to review the DOOGEE S60, all you need to do is head over to this link, and follow the provided instructions. Having said that, you can also win this phone, DOOGEE is giving away three DOOGEE S60 handsets to consumers, you can apply by following the source link down below. You will be required to answer six questions, submit your e-mail, and you may become one of three candidates who will win this smartphone.

The DOOGEE S60 is not yet available for purchase, the device is currently available for pre-order though, and you can pre-order it from a number of different Chinese resellers, and also AliExpress, if you’re interested. That being said, the DOOGEE S60 definitely looks like a rugged phone, it would be hard to mistake it for a regular device. This handset is made out of metal which is reinforced with some additional materials, it seems, and the device offers IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The phone comes in Silver, Gold and Black color variants, and it sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. This handset also packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. A 5,580mAh non-removable battery (supports both fast charging and wireless charging) is also included here, and the device also offers two SIM card slots (2x micro SIM). It’s also worth noting that Bluetooth 4.0 support is included here, and so is NFC, in case you were wondering.

A 21-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) is included on the back of this smartphone, while an 8-megapixel snapper is placed on the front side of the DOOGEE S60. 4G LTE connectivity is also available here, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this rugged handset. The DOOGEE S60 will be up for pre-order until September 25, when the company will start shipping DOOGEE S60 units to consumers, and the phone will become available for regular purchase soon after that, if not immediately. If you’d like to pre-order this handset, or get more info about it, follow the source link down below.