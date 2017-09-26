Camera Tuner App for Moto X4 Lands in the Play Store

Motorola’s latest app that is now available in the Play Store, is one that is available only for the Moto X4. The new Moto X4 is slated to be released fairly soon, after it was announced to be coming to the US as an Android One smartphone on Google’s Project Fi network, and it appears that Motorola is getting ready for its release.

According to the description on the Google Play store, this app will give users an easy way to “update the cameras to the latest photo and video tuning parameters.” It goes on to note that “from time to time we’ll make updates to improve color, contrast, picture noise, video noise and sharpness.” So this isn’t a full-on camera app, which Motorola already has in the Google Play Store for its other devices, but simply an app for Motorola to push out updates to adjust the way pictures come out of the camera on the Moto X4. It’s likely that this is needed for the Moto X4 since it is an Android One device, which is essentially AOSP, without any real additions. And that means none of Motorola’s other features that you’ll find on other smartphones like Moto Display, Moto Voice and others. It appears to be a rather simple app, and one that users won’t even have to worry about.

The Moto X4 is a pretty big departure from the first three generations of the Moto X. It sports an aluminum build, and has a 5.2-inch 1920×1080 resolution display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Now Motorola has included a micro SD card slot here to expand storage, should you need it. And since this is running, essentially, stock Android there will be support for Adoptable Storage. There is a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 8-megapixel sensor. Along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. There is also a 3000mAh battery that is rechargeable using USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 from Qualcomm. The Moto X4 is going to be launching in the next few weeks, although there is not yet any details on when exactly that will happen.