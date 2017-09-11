Budget Blackview A7 Pro Handset Is Now Available For $69.99

The Blackview A7 Pro is now available for $69.99 over at AliExpress. This is a more powerful variant of the Blackview A7, which was announced at the end of July. Now, the Blackview A7 is a budget smartphone which sports two cameras on its back, and below them, you will notice a fingerprint scanner. This handset also comes with a set of three capacitive keys below its display, and it’s actually rather compact, thanks to its 5-inch display.

Speaking of which, the Blackview A7 Pro sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it out of the box. A 2,800mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and you’ll also notice that there are two SIM card slots available here as well. This smartphone offers 4G LTE connectivity, while 8-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel shooters are available on the back of this phone. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera comes with ‘beautify features’, says the company, and the device comes in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White and Jelly Blue color variants. The company did not specify until when will this smartphone be available for the said price, so if you’re interested, it would be wise to act fast.

Now, if you’d like to know the differences between the Blackview A7 and the Blackview A7 Pro, well, you can check out the provided video down below. The Blackview A7 Pro comes with a more powerful processor, compared to its sibling, while it also sports a fingerprint scanner, which is something that you will not find on the Blackview A7. The Blackview A7 Pro packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while the Blackview A7 comes with only 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The ‘Pro’ model also offers a better dual camera setup on the back, and the company also tested both phones using the AnTuTu app, in order to show you their scores. If you fire up the video down below, you’ll also be able to check out how these two phones perform as far as gaming is concerned.

