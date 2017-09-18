Bose’s Google Assistant-Powered Headphones To Launch Friday

Bose’s Google Assistant-powered headphones are set to launch Friday according to an individual who found the headphones at a local Best Buy and was given the date by a store employee. According to 9To5Google, the person who attempted to purchase the headphones from the store was told by Best Buy that the headphones weren’t supposed to be on the floor yet and that it wasn’t allowed to sell them. This reportedly prompted the person to ask when the headphones went on sale, and according to the employee at Best Buy who looked it up in the system, September 22nd, which is this Friday, is said to be the launch date.

These new headphones, called the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, will come with a $349.99 price tag when they launch, and although the individual who spotted these on a retail shelf saw them at Best Buy, there’s been no indication that Best Buy would be the only place to sell them. Chances are they will be on sale in a number of different places both in physical retail stores and online through various outlets.

Having said that, Best Buy so far, seems to be the only place where they have been spotted, so that’s also worth keeping in mind. Not necessarily for the fact that this suggests Best Buy will be the only location to carry these, but because it highlights the fact that it’s still unclear as to which retail chains will be selling them to consumers. This also isn’t the first time that the headphones have shown up in the wild before. A couple of leaked images for the headphones surfaced last week. Once as what looked like a press render image, and once of the front and back of the actual retail packaging, but in silver instead of black like in the render and this pair here. Bose’s new headphones powered by Google Assistant are likely to be just one pair of headphones that will have the digital assistant built-in, as there have been references made to a pair of headphones that were codenamed Baywolf in addition to Bisto, which these headphones are supposed to be.