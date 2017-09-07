Bose Introduces Its Smallest Speaker Yet, The SoundLink Micro

Bose has just added a new member to the SoundLink family, in the SoundLink Micro. It is the company’s smallest Bluetooth speaker to date, and it still offers up some incredible sound. The SoundLink Micro is pretty small, it’s just 1.5-inches tall, and 3.75-inches wide and deep. Not to mention it weighs just 0.64 pounds, which makes it a very lightweight and tiny speaker. But as Bose mentions, it’s tiny until you turn it on. The company boasts that it has unmatched sound for its size and it does also have IPX7 waterproofing available. So you can take it with you to the pool and such.

Now the Bose SoundLink Micro does indeed have a microphone inside for taking calls and such. Bose does mention that it works with Siri and Google Assistant, however there is some explaining that needs to be done here. It works with Google Assistant because it is connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth, which has the Google Assistant. So it is not an actual smart speaker, like the many that were announced at IFA with the Google Assistant built-in, unfortunately. Bose does also have its Connect app available for the SoundLink Micro, which allows it to sync with other SoundLink speakers for Stereo Mode or Party Mode. So you can really fill an area with some great sound, even a big hall if you have multiple SoundLink speakers.

Bose has made the SoundLink Micro to be a tough speaker. It can beat the extreme heat in the summer, or the bitter cold in the winter. Bose did test its IPX7 rating on the SoundLink Micro with soapy water, chlorinated water and even salt water, so no matter where you take the speaker, it’ll work just fine. It also has a soft silicone exterior, which will protect it from getting dropped, or landing in sand at the beach. There is also a nice strap on the other side which allows you to attach it to bags, bikes and such with ease.

The new Bose SoundLink Micro will be available beginning on September 21st for $109.95. Bose says that it’ll be available on its website, as well as authorized retailers. Pre-orders for the Bose SoundLink Micro start today exclusively at Bose.com however.