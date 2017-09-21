Bose Enters Wireless Earbuds Market With The SoundSport Free

Bose is entering the wireless earbuds market with the SoundSport Free, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, allowing Bose to compete with a plethora of other brands that have already entered the space, such as Samsung who announced the Gear IconX 2018 earlier this month as its second generation model of the product. For the audiophiles, Bose bringing a pair of truly wireless earbuds to market has got to be an exciting reveal, as Bose has long been known for its high quality audio products, such as another recently announced pair of headphones that it unveiled today with the QuietComfort 35 II, the first pair of headphones on the market from any brand to come integrated with Google Assistant.

Like most truly wireless earbuds on the market already Bose has positioned the SoundSport free as a perfect fit for your workout, so if you’re someone who enjoys an active lifestyle and tends to go out for a run or hit the gym on a consistent basis, then Bose has something for you in the SoundSport Free. Of course, just because they’re designed with a fitness-focused style it doesn’t mean that they can’t be worn when simply walking around town or for any other activity, it just means that they’re designed to stay put while you engage in potentially strenuous activities such as exercise where wires might get in the way.

The SoundSport Free earbuds are lightweight so users shouldn’t feel weighed down when wearing them as each earbud only weighs about .35 ounces. Bose also boasts a strong connection between your phone, and the earbuds, and states that it won’t matter if you keep your phone in your pocket or your gym bag, suggesting that a connection shouldn’t drop or decrease in strength regardless of whether or not there is a barrier between the two. Keeping this in mind the headphones will still need to be within 30 feet of the phone to keep the connection much like any other Bluetooth product.

The SoundSport Free feature Bose’s digital signal processing and a volume-optimized EQ, and the battery life should last up to five hours for listening, though Bose doesn’t make it clear if that five hours is for local streaming, or streaming from a source like Play Music or Spotify from the connected phone app. The earbuds are also designed to resist water and sweat thanks to the IPX4 rating, so yo can wear them during your workouts without worrying that the more active you are the bigger the chance is that the earbuds might get damaged. The carrying case doubles as a charging case, and includes two full charges for the earbuds which gives an additional five hours for each charge, so in all you should be able to get about 15 hours of battery life from the earbuds between the initial charge on the earbuds themselves and the two charges from the case before you need to charge both again. As an added bonus, the Bose Connect app offers a way to find the earbuds if you misplace them. The feature for this is called Find My Buds, and it’s capable of locating the last place they were used while also displaying the time they were used, which should help you to recover them in the event they get lost, something which no other similar product seems to offer. If you’re looking to pick a pair of these up, you’ll be able to do so early next month for $250, which is close to what Samsung is charging for its wireless earbuds, and quite a bit less than the latest model from Bragi.