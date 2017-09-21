Bose Debuts Google Assistant-Enabled QC35 II Headphones

Bose on Thursday officially announced the QuietComfort 35 II, a pair of wireless headphone compatible with the Google Assistant. The industry-first product has been rumored about for several months now but wasn’t expected to be launched until tomorrow, with Bose now unveiling it as a direct successor to the original QuietComfort 35 headphones. The two devices are visually almost identical, with the new product only distinguishing itself with the addition of an Action button to its left earcup which is used for activating Google’s artificial intelligence companion. The headphones are available for purchase in the United States as of today and carry a $349.95 price tag, as was previously expected. Consumers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia are also able to order the new product starting right now, though it’s currently unclear when first units will begin shipping and there’s still no indication that Bose will be bringing the QuietComfort 35 II to more markets in the coming months.

Apart from the addition of support for the Google Assistant, the latest pair of wireless headphones from Bose also improves on its predecessor’s noise cancellation capabilities by providing users with more control over the sounds they want to allow or eliminate. The device is currently being sold in Black and Silver color options, with Bose stating that it offers the same high level of audio quality enabled by its predecessor and presenting it as the ultimate offering in the wireless market segment. The original device was already able to access Apple’s Siri, with this capability being succeeded by the newly unveiled pair of headphones which is thus not only the first to feature Google Assistant integration but also boasts support for two AI companions, Bose says.

To access the Google Assistant directly from your QuietComfort 35 II headphones, simply press and hold the new Action button while speaking to the voice-enabled service. The device boasts Bose’s proprietary microphone system that the company claims is highly accurate and will have no issues understanding anything you have to say regardless of the loudness of your surroundings. Google stated that the idea to integrate its AI service into a pair of headphones stemmed from the concept of creating a highly personalized experience that’s only meant to be heard by the end user. While neither Alphabet’s subsidiary nor Bose explicitly mentioned this, the QuietComfort 35 II is believed to be the first “Bisto” device in the world, which is how Google’s engineers are said to internally refer to Google Assistant-enabled headphones and earbuds. The company itself is rumored to be working on a similar device which may be announced on October 4 alongside the Pixel 2 handset series and Google Home Mini smart speaker. The QuietComfort 35 II is likely to be available on Amazon in the coming days. In the meantime, you can order your unit directly from the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company.